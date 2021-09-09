Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Video

Smokestack at former OPG Thunder Bay plant imploded

The stack at the former OPG Generating station in Thunder Bay, Ont., was imploded on Thursday morning.
The former Thunder Bay Generating Station had its stack imploded on September 9, 2021. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

Around 9 a.m., the 200-metre stack was toppled to the ground, toward Lake Superior.

The stack was originally part of the former coal-fired generating station, which was shuttered in 2018 and was sold to a demolition company earlier this year.

The plant was originally built in 1963.

