Smokestack at former OPG Thunder Bay plant imploded
The stack at the former OPG Generating station in Thunder Bay, Ont., was imploded on Thursday morning.
Around 9 a.m., the 200-metre stack was toppled to the ground, toward Lake Superior.
The stack was originally part of the former coal-fired generating station, which was shuttered in 2018 and was sold to a demolition company earlier this year.
The plant was originally built in 1963.