Thunder Bay

Ontario Power Generation 'drawdown' less than usual near Thunder Bay

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) says the amount of 'drawdown' it undertook this spring is less than usual, because of low precipitation throughout the winter.

Utility to host town hall style call-in Thursday night

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Ontario Power Generation is changing its water level strategy in northwestern Ontario this spring, due to minimal precipitation this past winter. (James West/The Canadian Press)

The utility normally would lower its water levels before freshet, or the spring thaw resulting from snow and ice melt in rivers, becomes a major factor in water flows in the region. But 2021 is dry, with little snow in the bush and a relatively dry winter overall.

"This year, our draw down was to an above normal level, and we're trying to make sure that we have favourable water conditions later in the summer," said Neal Kelly, a spokesperson for OPG.

"It has been relatively dry and there is less water."

Kelly said while the utility can't predict the weather and lots of precipitation could arrive throughout the remainder of the spring and summer, the utility would adjust water levels and its plan accordingly.

Property owners near the Kaministiquia River with questions or concerns about water levels can take part in a town hall style phone-in taking place Thursday night.

