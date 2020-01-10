Thunder Bay Ont. Polar Bear Plunge cancelled for second year in a row due to COVID-19

Organizers of the Polar Bear Plunge in Thunder Bay Ont. have opted to cancel their annual fundraising event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event usually sees hundreds of city residents brave the cold waters of Lake Superior to raise funds for a number of charities. This year the plunge would have supported the Thunder Bay Special Olympics Association, Roots to Harvest, CNIB and ALS Canada.

"So typically in November and December, we've started planning for 2021 already … when we started talking as the committee and as the charities, it just became obvious that we can't have that conversation yet. Our community is not ready for it, Canada is not ready for it," explained Erin Beagle, Roots to Harvest executive director and Polar Bear Plunge committee member.

The 2021 event will be the second year in a row that the plunge will be cancelled due to the pandemic. Last year, before the event was called off, over $30,000 was raised with still two weeks to go.

In previous years the fundraiser has raised over $80,000, which is then divided among participating charities.

"It's a big loss," said Beagle. "Those are the kinds of funds that organizations need, aren't associated with a grant or a project that just really pay the bills that, you know, we would call them unrestricted funds so that we can just run our organization and make choices and decisions to be responding to what the people we serve need at that time."

Beagle said 2020 has been a busy year for Roots to Harvest, with members working diligently to meet the evolving needs of the community. She said the funds raised through the plunge could've provided extra flexibility and agility to meet those needs.

For the Thunder Bay Special Olympics chapter, which has been the recipient of the event since it started 11 years ago, it's just one more thing that athletes miss out on.

"Thunder Bay Special Olympic athletes have experienced an incredible rollercoaster of emotions over the past eight months, from the sheer joy of the 2020 National Winter Games to the devastating COVID-19 shutdown of all programs a few weeks later. They miss their fun and their friends more than you can imagine," said Rob Neff, one of the volunteers with Thunder Bay Special Olympics.

For now, organizers of the Polar Bear Plunge are asking the public to remember all organizations and charities continue to need support, especially as the year-end draws near.

"Organizations still need our community to step up where they can and there are two years now of lost momentum for this event. So when we do relaunch, we'll need people back, you know, times hundred so that we can recover from these losses," said Beagle. "Most importantly we just want to get through this as a community."

The best way to support Special Olympics Thunder Bay directly is to contact them through their Facebook page for details on how donations can be made.

ALS Canada has redirected their efforts nationally and have been organizing a virtual "Walk to End ALS" event in 2021, allowing individuals to safely participate .

CNIB Thunder Bay is aiming to reduce the funding loss by running a "Chase the Ace" online lottery event and anyone can participate.