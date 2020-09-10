Thunder Bay Ont. OPP investigate attempted murder in Ware Township

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 63-year-old Thunder Bay man with attempt to commit murder after responding to an incident on Luakka Laine, in Ware Township.

Police said at approximately 2:15 a.m. on September 9, 2020, OPP were called to the area, where an individual had been run over by a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive male, who was then transported to a local hospital and later flown to Winnipeg with serious injuries, police said in a new release.

The 63-year-old accused appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Sept. 10.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and is being completed in collaboration with the North West Region Crime Unit, traffic collision investigators, highway safety division and forensic identification services.