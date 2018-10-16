Over 10,000 people have already voted in Thunder Bay's municipal election, officials say

Elections officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're pleased with the number of people who have voted online and by telephone so far for the municipal election.

As of Monday, with still a week to go until election day, over 10,000 voters had cast their ballots, either through online voting, telephone voting or at advanced polls, said John Hannam, Thunder Bay's city clerk and returning officer for the 2018 election.

The five-figure mark was "not a particular milestone that we were gunning for," Hannam said, but added that it is "nice to see that we achieved that, encouraging in terms of interest in the election."

By comparison, Hannam said, about 5,500 people voted in advance of the 2014 election, when electronic voting ahead of election day was not offered.

Of the roughly 10,000 voters, Hannam said about 6,200 voted online as of Monday, another 600 or so used the telephone system.

Adding more options for people to cast a ballot was done, primarily, to increase accessibility to the vote, he said, pointing to people with disabilities as well as people who own property in the city — and who, consequently, have a right to vote here — but live elsewhere.

That, in turn, Hannam said, should drive up voter participation, which, for Thunder Bay municipal elections, typically sits at around 50 per cent.

"It's still pretty dreadful," he said. "We're better than most municipalities in Ontario, but it's like being the tallest of the seven dwarves."

"We're hoping that we'll get a better turnout and some municipalities have seen some great changes in their turnout because of electronic voting."

Fewer polling stations on election day

One change on the Oct. 22 voting day from previous elections, Hannam said, will be the number of polling stations around the city where people can cast a ballot.

There will be 13 polls, he said, with two in each ward, except for Neebing, which will have one. In 2014, Hannam said there were 27. Additional "building polls" will still be offered in facilities like seniors' residences and long-term care facilities, he added.

The reduction was done for two reasons, he said.

"One, to help manage the cost of [making] electronic voting available, and secondly, we expect at least 50 per cent of people to vote online," Hannam said.

"So we won't need as many polls."