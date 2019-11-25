OIPRD head sees 'good things' during Thunder Bay visit to check progress on Broken Trust recommendations

The head of Ontario's Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) visited Thunder Bay last week to receive feedback and insight from a variety of people and groups in the northwestern Ontario city nearly one year after the findings of the 2018 report, Broken Trust: Indigenous People and the Thunder Bay Police Service, were made public

"What I heard resoundingly was that the community, as well as the [police services] board, have quite a lot of respect for the chief [of police]," said Sylvana Capogreco.

During her two-day visit, she spoke with many people, including representatives from Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, the Thunder Bay Public Library, the Indigenous Friendship Centre, Kinna-aweya Legal Clinic, Nokiiwin Tribal Council, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, including Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, and Lakehead University professor Leisa Desmoulins, who is assisting the police service in its organizational change project.

Police chief 'committed' to 'make change'

Capogreco said many people told her that Thunder Bay police chief Sylvie Hauth is "committed, engaged and determined to make change."

"I think people are working hard," she said, "but change doesn't happen overnight or within six months. This is an issue that's going to take many years to resolve, if it's ever going to be resolved. The reality is that building trust is a difficult thing and it's an ongoing thing."

But "the chief of police seems to have an open line of communication with the Indigenous community and other leaders in the community. If there's an issue, she indicated to me, and confirmed by the community that they can pick up the phone and talk about those issues and they're being consulted, so I think those are all good things," said Capogreco.

Understand historical problems impacting lives now

Progress has already been made on several recommendations, she said, pointing to the body-worn camera project , the beginning of the re-investigations of nine deaths highlighted in the report , and the renewal of the Aboriginal Liaison Unit, a key part of which is to include an Indigenous civilian.

Officers, staff and the police board are also receiving training to give them a deeper understanding of the social and "historical context so they can better communicate with the Indigenous community they encounter, so that they understand the historical problems that impact their lives right now, intergenerationally and so on," she said.

Capogreco said she will continue to monitor the work being done to meet the recommendations of the OIPRD report, including the board's efforts to draft new policies around issues such as missing persons.

She is planning a return visit next year.

