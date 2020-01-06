Results of new investigations into the sudden deaths of 9 Indigenous people expected in 6-8 weeks

New investigations examining the sudden deaths of nine Indigenous people in Thunder Bay have fallen slightly behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city's police chief said results are expected in the next six to eight weeks.

The new investigations were recommended in the Office of the Independent Police Review Director's Broken Trust report, which was released in 2018.

Thunder Bay Police Service Chief Sylvie Hauth said Wednesday the investigations began in fall 2019, and the original plan was for them to be completed by the end of 2020.

"[COVID-19], unfortunately, has had an impact in terms of the reinvestigation process, only because in-person meetings, obviously, and interviews have been difficult throughout the year," Hauth said. "We're a little behind."

Hauth said the current expectation is a final report on the investigations will be presented to the executive governance committee, which is overseeing the process, in the next six to eight weeks.

The report will be released to the public after it's reviewed and approved by the committee, she said.