Thunder Bay man charged after assaulting police officer, grabbing firearm

A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer and grabbing another officer's firearm during an arrest on Monday.

Police were called to a residence in the 1700 block of East Arthur Street just after 2:30 p.m. with reports of a disturbance.

Responding officers became involved in a physical altercation with a male, who struck one of the officers.

As the man was being placed under arrest, police said he grabbed onto an officer's firearm.

The officer pulled away, and the arrest was completed following a brief struggle.

The accused now faces charges of assaulting and resisting police, as well as two counts of disarming a police officer, and three counts of breach of probation.

The accused is scheduled to appear in bail court on Tuesday.