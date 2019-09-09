Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., police officer assaulted while assisting man in distress, police say
Thunder Bay

A 23-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a police officer on the weekend.

Thunder Bay police have charged a 23-year-old man with assaulting an officer stemming from an incident over the weekend. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Thunder Bay police were called to the parking lot of the Landmark Inn with reports of a man who was rolling around on the ground and in possible medical distress.

Officers found the man and determined he was heavily intoxicated, police said in a written release. Paramedics also arrived and suggested the man be medically assessed; he reportedly agreed to be examined by paramedics.

However, during the assessment, he became increasingly combative and assaulted one of the officers, police said.

The man was charged with assaulting a peace officer. He has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.

