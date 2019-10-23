Update on proposed nuisance bylaw to be presented to Thunder Bay City Council

Thunder Bay City Council is scheduled to receive an update on a proposed new nuisance bylaw on Monday's meeting.

The bylaw was initially proposed in June 2020. At the time, council directed administration to prepare a report and present it to council by September of that year.

The report has been deferred twice since, however, and now, the city's licensing and enforcement division is asking council to approve another delay; if council agrees Monday, the report would be due back on September 20, 2021.

According to a memo to be presented on Monday's meeting, the concern is over a focus on loitering.

The memo states a loitering bylaw wouldn't address the root cause of the problem, which is illegal activity, such as drug houses and associated foot and vehicle traffic, as well as related public safety concerns.

In addition, a loitering bylaw "likely would have the unintended result of disproportionately affecting marginalized persons and create further issues instead of finding the solutions that could help them," the memo states.

However, the memo also states a more-general nuisance bylaw could be developed, which would be directed at specific areas of concern without affecting marginalized people. Such a bylaw can be considered as part of an ongoing, broad review of city bylaws that is currently underway.

The report being proposed for Sept. 20 would include a comprehensive list of bylaws that are currently being reviewed, and give council the opportunity to decide which bylaws to prioritize in the review process.

Also, Monday, Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro and the city clerk's office will be asked to authorize a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and province, regarding the city's fire training centre.

The MOU is essentially an agreement that would allow the provincial Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) to make use of the Thunder Bay Protective Emergency Services Training Centre for fire education and training.

The province recently closed the Ontario Fire College campus in Gravenhurst, Ont., and has shifted to a regional training model.

Thunder Bay's mayor and city clerk's office are being asked to authorize a memorandum of understanding between Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and the Office of the Fire Marshal, which relates to the use of the city's fire training centre. (CBC Thunder Bay)

However, Thunder Bay Deputy Fire Chief Eric Nordlund said the MOU won't have much of an effect on operations at the training centre, as the OFM only runs a "handful" of training courses at the centre each year.

"There are regional training centres across the province, including in Northwest and Ontario," Nordlund said. "Very often [other regional fire departments have] other facilities they can use within northwestern Ontario that are more convenient."

"If you're a firefighter from Fort Francis, you don't need to travel to Thunder Bay to use the facilities," he said. "It doesn't get used in that regard very often."

The centre is used by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, which largely does its own in-house training; city firefighters were only sent to Gravenhurst for specialized training, Nordlund said.

The MOU is being put in place to "make sure we've met all the legal and administrative checked all those appropriate boxes," he said. "Everybody knows all the parties are in agreement on how we'll share the facility and make sure that any costs that are incurred are covered off."