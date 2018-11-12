1 man dead following possible shooting on Thunder Bay's south side

Police say one man is dead following a possible shooting on Thunder Bay's south side Sunday evening.

Thunder Bay police say officers were called to a home on the 300 block of Brodie Street S, just before 6:30 p.m., after reports of "possible gunfire."

Police said they found a man with serious and life-threatening injuries. The 35-year-old was treated on-scene by paramedics, firefighters and police and taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by ambulance.

He was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m., police said.

The man's name is still being withheld until his family is notified.

City police said they're investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.