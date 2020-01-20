Entrepreneurs, PhD student, dentist honoured with 2020 Northwestern Ontario Visionary Awards

The founders of Heartbeat Hot Sauce, the president of the Lakehead University Student Union (LUSU), and the founder of Stand Up for Clean Up are among the 20 people honoured at the 2020 Northern Ontario Visionary Awards (NOVAs), which recognize outstanding leadership, professional achievement, volunteerism and civic pride in individuals under 40.

Al Bourbouhakis and Nancy Shaw, who founded the hot sauce company in 2015 after making hot sauce at home as a hobby, received this year's SuperNOVA award, honouring those whose work has been recognized internationally.

LUSU president Masoud Manzouri received the People's Choice NOVA, the winner of which is decided by the public through online voting.

Stand Up for Clean Up founder Joshua Donaled Hewitt received the Civic Pride NOVA, which recognizes efforts in community improvement and instilling civic pride in others.

Dentist Derval Clarke, who has travelled to Jamaica and northern First Nations to provide dental services to those in need, won a NOVA in the business and professional achievement category. (Cathy Alex / CBC)

NOVA recipients in the business and professional category included dentist Derval Clarke, who has travelled to his home country of Jamaica and to northern First Nations to offer free dental services to those in need.

Do or Diabetes founder Hafsa Siddiqui was a recipient of the Community Champion NOVA for her work offering wellness workshops, physical health programs and support groups to people with diabetes.

As well, the physician recruitment specialist at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Jamie Sitar, received one of the NOVAs for leadership.

The awards were handed out at a ceremony Saturday night at the Valhalla Inn, which was hosted by SHIFT, Thunder Bay's young professionals network.

Here is the full list of NOVA winners

Business and Professional Achievement Category

Dr. Derval Clarke - dentist, Sovereign Dental (Nipigon)

Patrick Trevisanutto - general manager and partner, Halfway Motors Group (Thunder Bay)

Katie Simoneau - vice president, Manroc Developments Inc (Manitouwadge)

Richard Togman - founder and owner, Rent Panda (Thunder Bay)

Peter Marchl - certified financial planner, Normaxx Financial (Thunder Bay)

Community Champion Category

Hafsa Siddiqui - founder and owner, Do or Diabetes (Thunder Bay)

Adetunde Ogunberu - founder and owner, MTC Immigration (Thunder Bay)

Jamie Lee Yawney - project manager, Origin (Thunder Bay)

Linda Kelly - chief executive officer and registered social worker, Kelly Mental Health (Thunder Bay)

Albert Tjong - wealth advisor and financial planner, RBC (Thunder Bay)

Leadership Category

Jacquelyn Forbes-Dyck - program developer, Lead Facilitator, and Thunder Bay Chapter Leader, One Woman One Girl (Thunder Bay)

Jamie Sitar - physician recruitment specialist, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (Thunder Bay)

Dayna Bobrowski-Lowndes - operations manager, Spadoni Motors Marathon (Marathon)

Tamara Bernard - founder and owner, Tamara Kwe (Thunder Bay District)

Stephanie Pesheau - electrical designer, TBT Engineering (Thunder Bay)

Rising Star NOVA

Jocelyn Bel - PhD candidate, Lakehead University (Thunder Bay)

Civic Pride NOVA

Joshua Donald Hewitt - founder, Stand Up for Clean Up (Thunder Bay)

SHIFT Disturber NOVA

Jason Veltri - chair, Thunder Pride Association (Thunder Bay)

People's Choice NOVA

Masoud Manzouri - president, Lakehead University Student Union (Thunder Bay)

SuperNOVA