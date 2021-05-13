Construction starts on Northwood Playfield splash pad

A long awaited splash pad will become a reality in Thunder Bay, Ont., as construction started at the James Street Playfield.

The splash pad was announced as part of the 2021 city budget, said Coun. Shelby Ch'ng, who represents the Northwood ward.

Ch'ng said the newest splash pad wasn't debated and received virtually no attention at council, except for its appoval.

"We'll definitely see it this summer, but hopefully experience it by the end of the summer," Chn'g said, noting that construction will take June, July and a portion of August. Her hope is for kids to be able to run through the area's water features before it closes in late summer.

The new facility has been on the city's radar for a number of years, with open houses taking place in 2019 to determine the best location within the park for the splash pad.

Another park with a splash pad on the city's north side had a large water feature dismantled last year, after some neighbours complained about noise from the area. The water feature has been replaced with a water wheel, which may result in less noise from the area.

Ch'ng said while most children in the neighbourhood will be excited by the water feature, she said it also has a more environmentally conscious design.

"This is also part of a low impact development, so the water that is being used will be properly funnelled through other pieces of infrastructure so that when it goes to our storm sewers, it's as clean as possible."

Ch'ng said the splash pad will be close to the playground area, just south of the Kinsmen Youth Centre on James Street North.