Playground demolition sparks neighbourhood outcry in Northwood

A playground which stood for over three decades, is now a pile of rubble after it was demolished Wednesday.

Parents who live near the Redwood Ave. and Westminster St. playground were surprised to see the play structure demolished.

Sarah Lewis, who lives in the neighbourhood, said there was no consultation, or notice that the playground would be demolished.

"As soon as I saw the excavator starting to take it down, it just really, it was devastating. I can't really explain how upsetting it is to see the place that your kids love, and have played, taken down."

Liability is the heart of the issue, according to Northwood Coun. Shelby Ch'ng, who said the playground equipment was the city's but the property where the equipment was situated is now private land.

The playground was situated on land owned by Redwood Park Church. The city had an agreement for liability reasons with Lakehead Public Schools, the original landowner, as the church was previously Redwood Public School. However, a new agreement was not reached with the church, and the structure was demolished.

Lewis said the neighbourhood needs to take action to have a new playground built in the area.

The city's recreation master plan shows the need for a playground in the area, which would be built at nearby Chapples Park, but construction is still a few years away.

"I'm going to start gathering signatures, so really, I just hope to see a playground rebuilt," said Lewis. "It really feels like in all the discussions of liability and ownership of the land, that the perspective of the kids has really been lost, and I think that that's really awful, and I really want to do something about it."