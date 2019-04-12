Ontario budget has few references for northwestern Ontario needs

Projects in northwestern Ontario received a few shout-outs in the 2019 provincial budget - but many of those mentioned, had their funding announced nearly a year ago.

One new project in the 2019 budget is the widening - not twinning - of Highway 17 between Kenora and the Manitoba boundary. The Ministry of Transportation held a meeting in November regarding 4-laning that section of road.

Premier Doug Ford described the road as terrifying during the 2018 election campaign.

Other changes announced in the budget include changing the moose tag allocation process. The province will strike a committee to look at how tags are allocated, with a report due to the government by this summer.

Any changes to how moose tags are distributed would not happen until the 2020 hunting season.

Already funded

Many items mentioned in the 2019 provincial budget have already been funded, with many of the envelopes of money coming from the previous Liberal government.

Those include:

$1.3B to the Wataynikaneyap Power Line project (money originally flowed from the federal government)

Redevelopment planning for Kenora's All Nations Hospital

Redeveloping emergency department at Geraldton District Hospital

Funding for new K-12 school in Atikokan

Changes to provincial ministries and services have also been announced in broad strokes through the budget, but specifics are not yet known.

Those include changes to the dispatch system for land ambulances, which will be "streamlined". There is a dispatch centre in Thunder Bay.

Another change is the creation of 10 regional public health entities across the province. Currently in the northwest, there are two health units, being the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and the Northwestern Health Unit.