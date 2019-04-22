Thunder Bay North Stars head to Dudley Hewitt Cup aiming to win

The head coach of the Thunder Bay North Stars says his team is heading to the Dudley Hewitt Cup this year aiming to win it.

The league-leading North Stars captured the Superior International Junior Hockey League championship on Saturday by defeating the Red Lake Miners 4-1.

They will now play for the central Canadian championship in Cochrane, Ont.

"We're going to go play, and we're going to enjoy the experience, and we're going to win," head coach Rob DeGagne told CBC.

The North Stars earned a spot in the Dudley Hewitt last year as the runners up in the league championship because the champion Dryden Ice Dogs were also the host-team — resulting in there being an open berth in the tournament.

The opportunity to play in it last year has allowed the North Stars to better prepare for this year, DeGagne said.

"We're basically going into it not as blind this year," he said. "It's fast-paced hockey. You have to be disciplined. You have to be ready to play every game. So we're much stronger and deeper as an organization than we were last year."

Last year, he added, the team was simply happy to have an opportunity to play for the cup, whereas this year, it's in it to win.

The North Stars finished the regular season this year 49-5-1-1 and became just the third team in the history of the league to reach 100 points in a season.

The Dudley Hewitt Cup kicks off April 30.