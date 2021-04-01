An airline servicing remote communities in northwestern Ontario is now doing COVID-19 testing of passengers leaving Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout airports.

North Star Air said it's the first regional airline in the northern part of the province to offer the service.

"It's been six months of hard work," said Jeff Stout, president of North Star Air.

"It's protecting community members, which in turn is protecting the community, but also it's protecting our staff and ensuring our working environment is a safe one."

Stout said passengers get a rapid antigen test after checking in, and are cleared to board if the results are negative.

He said the expectation is to test about 175 passengers a week between both the Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout airports.

Hopes other airlines get on board

Stout said the Ontario government is paying the cost of the tests and analyzers, but North Star Air will cover the administration of the testing.

"This is an area that we're trying to find further support for. It's not cheap, and to ensure the long-term viability of it, we will need some support."

Stout hopes other airlines will participate in the testing, which would bring down the cost of administration, he said.

North Star currently has eight weeks of supplies on hand for COVID-19 testing, but Stout said it hasn't been determined how long the program will run.