North End splash pad bucket gets dumped for other water features

One of the most popular attractions at a splash pad on Thunder Bay's north side, will get dumped next summer for another water feature.

The big yellow bucket, which filled with water and then dumped it on delighted children at the North End Rec splash pad, will be dismantled by the city in the coming weeks.

The bucket was awash in complaints from neighbours, who said the children playing underneath were too noisy when the bucket dumped its cold water, said Coun. Andrew Foulds.

"I understand that there have been a number of complaints," Foulds said, noting most complaints were not from this summer, but previous years.

"I know there has been consultation with the neighbourhood," he said. "I know that there are some complaints that perhaps more consultation should have happened."

The consultation done by the city, was too limited, said Nicki Schiewe, who lives in the area and frequents the splash pad with her three and five-year-old sons.

"It wasn't even operational this summer," she said, referring to the bucket itself.

"So, this is based on complaints from two years ago. They have installed the noise barrier fences, they did have one summer with those up," she said. "And yet, those complaints still got this bucket potentially removed."

The splash pad was opened in 2017, with the bucket being the "showpiece" of the park at the time.

Neighbours complained about noise from the area shortly afterward, and the city then installed noise barriers.

"Most of us who have kids and use the park [should] have a chance for input," said Schiewe. "At this point [the noise barriers] are already installed in the area, that are quite costly, so why is the bucket still being removed, and, if it still is, why can't we have a say in it too?"

City Parks and Open Spaces Manager Cory Halvorsen told CBC News the bucket could be re-purposed to another splash pad, but no final decisions have been made.

Foulds said the feature was extremely popular with children who use the splash pad, and he wants the city to ensure the splash pad remains a popular attraction for kids.

He said the facility at North End Rec Centre is the busiest splash pad in the city.

"It is certainly my expectation that whatever feature they switch it out with, better be good," he said. "And, it better bring the same level of joy and excitement to the kids that this last feature did."