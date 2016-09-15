'People before cars': public calls for more pedestrian-centric north core in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay residents want to see a more pedestrian-centric north core, according to public feedback gleaned by the city.

The City of Thunder Bay is in the process of re-imagining the north core, as a section of Red River Road, between Cumberland and Court streets, will be ripped up next year for sewer and water work, giving the city the opportunity to redesign the area.

"The opportunity really hasn't come up in the last 50 years," said Guy Walter, a landscape architect with the city's parks and open spaces department. "This is, really, the opportunity we haven't had in our lifetimes."

While specifics are still being worked out, Walter provided a glimpse of what the area could look like during an interview Wednesday on CBC's Superior Morning.

"What we're looking at is really flexible streets, complete streets, where we have integrated pedestrian cycling tracks going north, south, and along Red River," he said. "Looking at flexible streets where we have curb-less streets that will allow for easy access for pedestrians and activities to kind of really build and grow during the day to day activities."

Part of the process, however, is getting input from the public. To that end, the city hosted a virtual public information session Tuesday night, Walter said, and recently made a survey available on its website, asking people what they'd like to see in the north core.

"One of the key things that we've gotten back from the public is that people want to have more pedestrian-centric activities with the downtown streets," Walter said. "They want to see people before cars. They want to see activity. They want to have more outdoor space, more patio space, and they want to see that connection to those spaces a lot more accessible."

Walter said the city will run some pilot projects in the north core over the coming months — the pilots will test out new traffic configurations and transit integration, among other strategies — and continue seeking public input as the re-imagining process moves forward.

"We're going to get a lot more kind of public feedback ... as we move through the fall," Walter said. "Then, we'll test out more strategies and options with the public, to see if these are really supported."