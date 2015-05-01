North core redesign in Thunder Bay needs public input

The rebuilding of sewer pipes and water lines underground generally don't stir most people's imaginations - but the City of Thunder Bay hopes what is on top of those lines will help revitalize the urban north core.

Starting in 2022, sewer and water work will rip up much of Red River Road, running between Cumberland Street and Court Street. It gives the city the chance to completely redesign the area, from facade to facade.

Changes could include blocking the road off to traffic, or expanding the number of patios and public art in the area, said Guy Walter, a landscape architect with the city. He said public input is needed to figure out what to do with the area.

"Others have looked at one way [traffic], others have reduced the amount of traffic through those main arteries, but expanded use of the boulevards, and more public plaza space," he said.

"It's really to get a gauge of what people are really desiring."

Walter said the city will run some pilot programs during the summer of 2021, and get feedback on what works - and what doesn't - in the core. The pilots may include additional patio space, traffic changes, or more trees and public art.

He said the goal is to make the area more accessible, and encourage people to visit the downtown. The reimagining study is not just limited to Red River Road, Walter said.

It will include an area bordered by Cumberland, Court, Van Norman, and Park streets.

When festivals take place at the waterfront, he said, the city would also like to make it easier, and more inviting, for festival-goers to dine and shop in the north core.

"We want to capture that generator of activity," he said. "We want to connect people more easily to the local businesses."

Walter said the city is working with the Waterfront BIA to understand their vision for the north core, and determining what pilot projects to pursue this summer.

"This one is so impactful, it's going to be a big commitment for the city, and a lot of businesses along there. So, it's pretty much going to remove everything facade to facade, and rebuild from the bottom up."

"We see it as this regeneration and rejuvenation that you get the opportunity of once every fifty-plus years."