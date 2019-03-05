The deputy chief of Thunder Bay police says the tens-of-millions of dollars in funding for anti-gun-and-gang activity in Ontario is a "double-edged sword," but he's worried that directing all the attention to southern Ontario could drive the problem north.

The federal government announced in August it was giving the province $54 million for a number of initiatives to combat gang activity; that money is primarily directed at the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa. City police have said that gangs from those cities are now much more prominent in Thunder Bay due to the lucrative drug trade in northern Ontario.

Deputy Chief Ryan Hughes said he was disappointed that Thunder Bay police didn't see any of that money, especially, as he said, some of it is aimed at combating human trafficking — something he said local organizations are reporting an increase in to police.

"It's very upsetting and disturbing," he said of the announcement. "There are issues up here."

Hughes added that directing the bulk of the resources to southern Ontario could have consequences in the north.

"It could affect us in two ways: either it pushes the gang members to Thunder Bay more, because ... there's a lot of enforcement in the Toronto, Ottawa areas," he said.

"Or it reduces it by, if successful, the gang members don't want to come up to Thunder Bay because of their issues down in Toronto," Hughes continued.

"That's a double-edged sword."

He added that increasing enforcement in one part of the province without bolstering those tools elsewhere is more likely to just drive the criminal element to areas where there are fewer policing resources.

"If there's lots of attention being paid on you, where you're going to move out of town and come someplace else, and if you're hearing that Thunder Bay's a lucrative market, why wouldn't you come up to a northern city?"

The province has said the money will expand a dedicated team of firearms bail prosecutors in the Peel Region, west of Toronto, and to establish a guns and gangs fund for policing projects in the Greater Toronto Area and the Greater Golden Horseshoe region, which stretches from the Niagara Region to the Durham Region.

Funds are also earmarked for a new guns and gangs team in eastern Ontario and for increasing intelligence-gathering in jails and to support victims of human trafficking.