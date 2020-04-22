OPP in Nipigon seek missing 26-year-old Thunder Bay woman

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Nipigon are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old woman from the Thunder Bay area.

OPP said in a media release Wednesday that members of the Forensic Identification Unit, Emergency Response Team, and Underwater Search Recovery Unit are continuing their search for Alyssa Turnbull, who was last seen on March 23, 2020 in the Nipigon area.

According to police, Turnbull was reported missing on April 14, 2020.

Police said Turnbull is described as standing five foot three inches tall, weighs 100 lbs, with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said Turnbull may have changed her hair colour to purple or red recently.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this missing person to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Nipigon OPP Detachment at 1-807-887-2637.