City of Thunder Bay launches new website

Residents and visitors in Thunder Bay, Ont. can now enjoy a new, accessible and mobile friendly website that features City information and services available for people considering relocating to the city.

The city's website increases traffic each year, with an average of 5316 visitors a day.

Karen Lewis, the director of corporate strategic services for the city, was also a part of the website renewal project with the city's corporate information technology division.

"The new thunderbay.ca website will help us more effectively engage with residents and visitors alike," she said. "We recognize that needs have changed since our last website renewal 10 years ago, and we need to change too."

The website integrates built-in tools like an enhanced events calendar, ability to subscribe to news and events, emergency messaging system, and more. (City of Thunder Bay)

Councillor Shelby Ch'ng, the the chair of council's community communications committee, says the new website helps make an impactful first impression on visitors. She says that people looking to move to Thunder Bay look to the website first when thinking about moving to the city.

The website's new tools include an 'I Want Too' section of links to apply, register, pay, report, or learn more.

It also features an enhanced events calendar and information on the city's emergency messaging system.

In March of this year, the city launched it's tourism website.