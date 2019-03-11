A consultant recommending a new police headquarters for the Thunder Bay Police Service admits a new facility comes with a hefty price tag - but says in the end, the service will save some operational costs.

The cost of a new police headquarters, to replace the service's current facility on Balmoral Street, would cost about $50 million. The other option is to add onto the existing police station, at a cost of $64 million but that option does not result in as many operational savings, the consultants said.

Coun. Mark Bentz said he was unsure why the police service would need to double its square footage, noting the new facility would be close to the size of the Real Canadian Superstore.

While many on council had some sticker shock, many more were worried about the location.

The new facility would require about three hectares of land. One potential site would be behind the current police station.

"Did you consider the official plan, how the city is aiming towards urban infill projects as opposed to sprawling or creating new areas within the city," asked Coun. Cody Fraser.

The consultants said there are 14 potential locations for the new station.

However, many on council, including Coun. Aldo Ruberto, said he wanted to see police also set up a satellite station, which would provide service to a second area of the city. Ruberto took issue with the consultants report suggesting either the centre of the city, or the south core would be ideal locations for the new headquarters.

Ruberto called many of the figures "arbitrary" given by the consultants on why the service would benefit if its headquarters were positioned in the south core.

City manager Norm Gale said "you fund what you choose to fund," when council asked who could pay for the new facility.

One of the reasons to expand the station is to accommodate training areas, new technology as well as an anticipated increase in the number of police staff over the next 25 years. Consultants forecasted the force to have 400 employees within the next couple of decades.

There is no timeline on when the new facility could be built, or how it would be funded.