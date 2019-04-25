Skip to Main Content
Union, provincial politicians pleased with announced new jail for Thunder Bay, Ont.
Union, provincial politicians pleased with announced new jail for Thunder Bay, Ont.

A proposed 325-bed jail for Thunder Bay, is a step in the right direction to addressing the concerns of staff and inmates at two correctional facilities in northwestern Ontario.

No firm details given on 325-bed facility

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Mike Lundy, a corrections officer and co-chair of the OPSEU health and safety committee says he's pleased with the announcement to build a new jail in Thunder Bay. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones announced Thursday, along with Minister of Infrastructure Monte McNaughton, that the Thunder Bay District Jail and Thunder Bay Correctional Centre would be combined to create a new 325-bed facility.

The District Jail is consistently operating over its capacity of 142. The Correctional Centre has a capacity of 132.

"We are going to have some discussions about the amount of beds announced," said Mike Lundy, a corrections officer and co-chair of the provincial health and safety committee for OPSEU.

"I don't want to again, turn this into not a feel good story. This is a feel good story. The staff have needed this for a long time. The bed space is an issue, and we're going to have to have that discussion."

The District Jail is over 90 years old, and while structurally sound, lacks a number of modern amenities, with some likening the facilty to a time warp.

After the news conference, a sewage truck pulled up to the facility, and proceeded to empty a holding tank. The jail is only partially connected to Thunder Bay's sewer system, with a portion of the sewage from the facility stored in holding tanks below the building.

More programs

Lundy said the promise of enhanced programming for inmates, as well as more plans for dealing with inmates with addictions will be a huge positive step for the new facility.

"That's huge. I think one of the things that we've really focused on going back to the riot in 2015 was the fact that we had nothing, nothing for our inmates. We barely got them out to yard. So, with all this new technology, that's something that we welcome twofold."

"We recognize that those who are in our care, control and custody, they need something to do. They need to be kept occupied, and it also makes it safer for staff, right? Definitely when we can occupy their day and we can do education and programs, and outside yard and stuff like that, it makes it safer for the officers for sure."

Political reaction

Thunder Bay - Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle, who announced in 2016 the Liberal government at the time would build a new jail said the announcement was great news for the city.

"We want it to move forward as quickly as possible, and will press to get those details," Gravelle said, noting the location, cost and construction timelines for the project have not yet been made public.
(l to r) Minister of Infrastructure Monte McNaughton, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Thunder Bay - Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle and Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro were all at an event on Thursday to announce a new correctional complex to be built in Thunder Bay. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"It's great from my perspective that this really important project for Thunder Bay is moving forward," he said, noting it was one of his top three priorities while he was still in government.

Gravelle was recognized by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones for advocating for a new jail for Thunder Bay for years. She said the announcement was partially for Gravelle's benefit.

The Ontario government says it will build a new jail in Thunder Bay. The call for a new facility has been loud since a riot in late 2015 at the District Jail, along with consistent overcrowding issues. This morning, Infrastructure Minister Monte McNaughton and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones announced a new correctional complex will open in the city. The 325-bed facility would replace the aging District Jail and Thunder Bay Correctional Centre. There are few specifics known about the project, including the cost, when construction will begin, the location, as well as a target date for completion. McNaughton told reporters more details would be known by the fall. The CBC's Jeff Walters was at the announcement. 5:27

