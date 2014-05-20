Thunder Bay jail, correctional centre to be combined into new 325 bed facility

The province has announced a new facility in Thunder Bay, Ont., to replace both the nearly-century-old jail, as well as the correctional centre.

That's according to an announcement made Thursday morning by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

"After decades of neglect, a changing and increasingly complex inmate profile and increasing instances of inmate-on-staff violence, it's critical that we take action now to bring real change in corrections," Jones stated in a written release.

A new, modern correctional complex will be built to combine the Thunder Bay District Jail on MacDougall Street and the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre on Highway 61, with multiple housing options to ensure inmates receive the support needed, while keeping staff, inmate and community safety as "top priority," according to provincial officials.

"The new facility in Thunder Bay will ultimately lead to improved pubic safety as staff are protected on the job and inmates receive access to comprehensive rehabilitation and are safe while in custody," Jones stated.

The 325 bed facility will also allow correctional officers to manage the inmate population appropriately while minimizing risk to the staff, the province said.