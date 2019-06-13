Thunder Bay Fire Rescue renews fleet of watercraft

Thunder Bay's fire department has renewed its fleet of watercraft.

The service has replaced its three 20-year-old inflatable craft — which are at the end of their service life, deputy fire chief Greg Hankkio said — with two brand-new inflatable craft, as well as a seven-metre, rigid-hull vessel that's better suited to responding to incidents on Lake Superior.

"It's a safer vessel," Hankkio said. "It's a more-appropriate vessel for conducting water rescue operations on Lake Superior just based on the conditions that we may encounter out on the lake."

"It's got more power, it's a bigger vessel, greater capacity for carrying people."

The vessel also has side-scan sonar, to help with underwater search and recovery operations, and is equipped with a water pump which would allow the vessel to undertake fire suppression activities should a fire break out on another boat, or at a building along the waterfront.

The three watercraft cost about $220,000. The funds were allocated as part of the 2018 city budget process, Hankkio said.

The two new inflatable craft are in service now. Training on the new rigid-hull vessel is underway, and it will be put into service in the near future, Hankkio said.