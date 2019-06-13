Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue renews fleet of watercraft
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue renews fleet of watercraft

Thunder Bay's fire department has renewed its fleet of watercraft.

The service has purchased two new inflatable craft, one rigid-hull vessel

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has renewed its fleet of watercraft, replacing three 20-year-old inflatable boats. The service has purchased two new inflatable boats, as well as as this seven-metre rigid-hull vessel that is better suited to the conditions on Lake Superior. (CBC News)

Thunder Bay's fire department has renewed its fleet of watercraft.

The service has replaced its three 20-year-old inflatable craft — which are at the end of their service life, deputy fire chief Greg Hankkio said — with two brand-new inflatable craft, as well as a seven-metre, rigid-hull vessel that's better suited to responding to incidents on Lake Superior.

"It's a safer vessel," Hankkio said. "It's a more-appropriate vessel for conducting water rescue operations on Lake Superior just based on the conditions that we may encounter out on the lake."

"It's got more power, it's a bigger vessel, greater capacity for carrying people."

The vessel also has side-scan sonar, to help with underwater search and recovery operations, and is equipped with a water pump which would allow the vessel to undertake fire suppression activities should a fire break out on another boat, or at a building along the waterfront.

The three watercraft cost about $220,000. The funds were allocated as part of the 2018 city budget process, Hankkio said.

The two new inflatable craft are in service now. Training on the new rigid-hull vessel is underway, and it will be put into service in the near future, Hankkio said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|