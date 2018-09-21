Construction on a proposed new elementary school on Thunder Bay's south side has hit a delay.

Lakehead Public Schools confirmed to CBC News the board is now in discussions with its contractor over when the school will be complete. The yet un-named elementary school was originally scheduled to open in September 2019.

The new school, built of the field of the former Sir Winston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute, will replace Edgewater Park and Agnew H. Johnston public elementary schools. The new school has a pricetag of just under $20 million.

Pilings continue to get driven for the new school.

Construction also continues at Westgate High School, on a $4 million expansion to the building, after students from Churchill were integrated into the school.

The expansion at Westgate was originally supposed to be completed by September 2018.