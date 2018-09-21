Construction behind schedule at new elementary school in Thunder Bay, Ont.
School originally slated to be open for September 2019
Construction on a proposed new elementary school on Thunder Bay's south side has hit a delay.
- Westgate renovations see slight delay, board says
- 'Space concerns' at Thunder Bay elementary school means some students will move next year
Lakehead Public Schools confirmed to CBC News the board is now in discussions with its contractor over when the school will be complete. The yet un-named elementary school was originally scheduled to open in September 2019.
The new school, built of the field of the former Sir Winston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute, will replace Edgewater Park and Agnew H. Johnston public elementary schools. The new school has a pricetag of just under $20 million.
Pilings continue to get driven for the new school.
Construction also continues at Westgate High School, on a $4 million expansion to the building, after students from Churchill were integrated into the school.
The expansion at Westgate was originally supposed to be completed by September 2018.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.