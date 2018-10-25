The cost to build a new elementary school in Thunder Bay, Ont., has jumped from $20 million to $30 million.

Lakehead Public Schools told CBC News the cost of the foundation for the building, as well as other construction related costs have pushed up the price of the yet-to-be named school.

The school is being built on the field of the former Sir Winston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute, which was closed this past June.

"We really had a significant amount of foundation work to do," said David Wright, the Superintendent of Business with Lakehead Public Schools.

"We're not as far ahead in that project as we would like, we're working with our contractor to get an updated schedule for that. [It's] probably going to be a little bit delayed, we're just working to find out the extent of a delay."

Wright said the elementary school was slated to open in September 2019. He said he believes the school will be able to accept students from the current Edgewater Park and Agnew H. Johnston Public Schools, but, the board is currently working on a "plan b" just in case.

"We're driving a lot of steel into the ground right now."

Wright said the foundation work, as well as changes to the construction of the school are to blame for the delay.

"There's quite a bit of back and forth of finalizing the contract, and again, it's making sure we have the resources to put into that project. We're not able to with a new build, put our own money into the project in any substantial way," he said.

"So, sometimes things cost more than the money you have available, so there's a lot of negotiation and compromise dealing with our consultant, the architects and the general contractor. That just took a little bit of time to complete."

Wright said some of the changes include the finishes in the building, like using blocks instead of brick on the exterior.

Some parents have told CBC News they believe the size of the gymnasium will also be decreased to try and cut costs.

Wright said the board had to ensure funding from the Ministry of Education was secure for the entire project before construction could start. He said if that funding didn't come through, the new school would be impossible to build.

At Westgate High School, there are also delays to the new cafetorium addition, which was originally supposed to open in September 2018. Wright said that project has been delayed until March of 2019.

The interior of Westgate will also see changes to some of its second floor classrooms, the auto shop and staff room in the summer of 2019.

That project has a pricetag of about $7 million. The board originally received about $4 million from the province for the work at Westgate.