New craft brewery slated for Thunder Bay's north side

A new craft brewery could soon be built in Thunder Bay's north core.

Rheault Distillery, which has a location in Hearst, Ont., about 500 km northeast of Thunder Bay, applied to rezone a former auto body shop.

The rezoning eventually went to the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal, and was approved in a settlement hearing.

The property, at 77 South Court Street, can now become a craft brewery, allowing for the production of beer and distilling of spirits, along with the establishment of a restaurant, tap room and patio space.

The planning decision was reached in January, but the decision was not publicized until this month.

The distillery in Hearst manufactures vodka and whiskey.