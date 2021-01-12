Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

New craft brewery slated for Thunder Bay's north side

A new craft brewery could soon be built in Thunder Bay's north core.

Distillery permitted to open craft brewery

A distillery based in Hearst, Ont., has applied to rezone a former auto body shop on Thunder Bay's north side, to become a craft brewery, including a tap room. (CBC)

Rheault Distillery, which has a location in Hearst, Ont., about 500 km northeast of Thunder Bay, applied to rezone a former auto body shop.

The rezoning eventually went to the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal, and was approved in a settlement hearing.

The property, at 77 South Court Street, can now become a craft brewery, allowing for the production of beer and distilling of spirits, along with the establishment of a restaurant, tap room and patio space.

The planning decision was reached in January, but the decision was not publicized until this month.

The distillery in Hearst manufactures vodka and whiskey.

Corrections

  • A previous version of this story said the proposed brewery would be located at 77 North Court Street. The actual address is 77 South Court Street.
    Apr 21, 2021 10:02 AM ET
