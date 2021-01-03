15 new cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay district since New Year, 11 in northwest

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 since the New Year. It has also declared an outbreak of the virus at Hogarth Riverview Manor (HRM), Birch/Spruce Grove Resident Home Area.

The Northwestern Health Unit, meanwhile, has reported 11 new COVID cases since the New Year, including one associated with a long-term care facility.

Outbreak at Hogarth Riverview Manor

One HRM staff member was recently confirmed to have COVID-19, the health unit said in a news release issued on New Year's Day.

Provincial guidelines call for an outbreak to be declared if even one staff member or resident is found to have tested positive for the virus.

TBDHU is working with St. Joseph's Care Group to do a thorough assessment of the situation, according to the news release. That includes enhanced surveillance and testing activities and on-site inspection. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage the situation, it said.

Southbridge Pinewood outbreak over, Southbridge Roseview sees reduction in cases

The health unit reported Saturday that the COVID-19 outbreak at the Southbridge Pinewood long-term care home in Thunder Bay is now over.

The outbreak at Southbridge Roseview is ongoing, with 13 active cases among residents and four among staff, according to the latest update on the home's website. That's down from the 21 active cases among residents and seven among staff reported on New Year's Eve.

Nineteen residents have so far died of the disease.

New TBDHU cases nearly all in Thunder Bay area

Fourteen of the 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the TBDHU catchment area Saturday and Sunday are all in Thunder Bay and the surrounding areas, the health unit said. One is in district communities.

Four are associated with the outbreak at Southbridge Roseview. Four are a result of close contact with another infected person. Five have no known source of exposure to the virus. Two are pending.

Twenty-six more cases are now considered resolved, bringing the total number of active cases in the Thunder Bay district to 57. One person with the virus is in hospital in the intensive care unit.

Northwestern Health Unit reports 11 new COVID-19 cases since New Year

The Northwestern Health Unit has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 since the New Year.

It reported three cases in the Kenora region and two in the Rainy River district on New Year's Day.

It subsequently reported another six new cases in the Rainy River district on Saturday, one of which is associated with an outbreak at Rainycrest Long Term Care.

The health unit is following up with the people involved and their close contacts, it said. Staff will reach out directly to anyone who has been identified as a contact.

"There continues to be an increase in cases in the District of Rainy River region, and this is no longer contained to the community of Rainy River," the NWHU said in a news release issued Saturday.

NWHU recommends that everyone assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face."