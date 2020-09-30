Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay area

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit's service area.

The health unit made the announcement on Thursday morning.

One case is due to close contact, while the other's exposure category is unknown. Both individuals are self-isolating.

The health unit did not provide the gender or age of the individuals, and their locations were listed as being in "Thunder Bay and surrounding areas."

According to the health unit's COVID-19 data page, there were 25 active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area as of Thursday morning.