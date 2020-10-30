Skip to Main Content
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay area
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay area, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said Friday.
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay area, the city's health unit said Friday. (Evan Tsuyoshi Mitsui/CBC)

Both people were exposed to the virus through travel, and are self-isolating.

No further information about the individuals was provided.

As of Friday afternoon, there were four confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the health unit's service area.

