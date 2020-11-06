New COVID-19 case confirmed in Thunder Bay area
A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Thunder Bay area.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the case on Friday, saying the individual is self-isolating and the exposure category is pending.
No further details about the case were provided.
According to the health unit website, there have been 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay area, and one of those cases remains active as of Friday afternoon.