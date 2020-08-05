Skip to Main Content
New COVID-19 case confirmed in Thunder Bay area
Thunder Bay

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in its service area.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in its service area on Wedneday. (U.S. National Institutes of Health/The Canadian Press)

The affected individual is a male in his 20s, who's currently self-isolating, the health unit said Wednesday.

How he contracted the virus is still being investigated.

It's the 99th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the TBDHU area.

As of Wednesday afternoon, four of those cases were active.

