New COVID-19 case confirmed in Thunder Bay area

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in its service area.

The affected individual is a male in his 20s, who's currently self-isolating, the health unit said Wednesday.

How he contracted the virus is still being investigated.

It's the 99th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the TBDHU area.

As of Wednesday afternoon, four of those cases were active.