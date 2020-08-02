Skip to Main Content
New COVID-19 case reported Sunday in the Thunder Bay area
New COVID-19 case reported Sunday in the Thunder Bay area

The new case brings the total number of active cases in the area to four.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (U.S. National Institutes of Health/The Canadian Press)

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported a new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of reported cases in the health unit's catchment area to 98 and the total number of active cases to four.

The new case was diagnosed in a man in his 30s who'd had close contact with another infected person.

The individual is currently self-isolating, the Health Unit said in a news release.

 

 

 

 

