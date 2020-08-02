New COVID-19 case reported Sunday in the Thunder Bay area
The new case brings the total number of active cases in the area to four.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported a new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of reported cases in the health unit's catchment area to 98 and the total number of active cases to four.
The new case was diagnosed in a man in his 30s who'd had close contact with another infected person.
The individual is currently self-isolating, the Health Unit said in a news release.