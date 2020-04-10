Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms 2 news cases of COVD-19, bringing total to 25

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) on Friday confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay area.

According to the public health agency, the cases are a male in his 60s and a female in her 50s.

Both individuals are reported to be self-isolating, and their exposure category is listed as "pending" by the health unit.

The episode date, which is either the first date of symptoms, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date or date reported to the TBDHU is listed for one case as March 25, while the other is March 28.

The new cases bring the total in the area under TBDHU jurisdiction to 25, with 20 of those in Thunder Bay and surrounding municipalities. One other case is in a remote First Nation, and the remaining four are in district communities.

For more information on the COVID-19 virus, visit the TBDHU website or use the provincial assessment tool.