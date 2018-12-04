City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., were all smiles on Monday night as they were led into council chambers for the first time, before officially taking their duties as a city councillor.

Mayor Bill Mauro, along with Councillors Albert Aiello, Cody Fraser, Brian Hamilton, Kristen Oliver, Mark Bentz and Peng You were all sworn into office.

Bentz and Mauro have both previously sat on council, as the Northwood councillor. Mauro was also the MPP for Thunder Bay - Atikokan for 15 years until the provincial election in June 2018.

"It's a really surreal feeling to be perfectly honest," said Kristen Oliver, the new Westfort ward councillor.

"You know, the election was October 22nd, it feels like it was eons ago, literally, and you've had some time to really reflect on the fact that you've been elected, and how this is going to change your life, and how you're going to change your community's life too."

Couns. Andrew Foulds, Aldo Ruberto, Brian McKinnon, Trevor Giertuga, Rebecca Johnson and Shelby Ch'ng were all re-elected to council in October.

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro addresses council at his inaugural speech on Monday night. (Jeff Walters/CBC) "I'm hoping we can just stay focused," said Mayor Bill Mauro. "And, identify the core issues that affect the city, and do our best to advance them. We really need, I believe, to focus on three or four of our key priorities, and do our best to advance them. Four years is not a long time."

Mauro explained he heard, as did many candidates during the election campaign, that taxes, crime, the economy and infrastructure are priorities for the next council.

He questioned why the city did not have an indoor turf facility in 2018, and pondered if a new hockey arena was needed in the city.

Mauro said he also wants to deal with Thunder Bay being in the national spotlight for racism and social issues.

"We all acknowledge our challenges, but, we can't ever be backed into a corner, so that people believe that Thunder Bay is the only city that has these challenges."

"The point is there are challenges that exist in all municipalities. And, it bothers me to no end, that for whatever reason, and there are a variety of reasons why Thunder Bay has been painted this way, when you ask about my references to our reputation, that's what I'm talking about."

Mauro said the latest incident involved a Thunder Bay Police Service officer shown on video allegedly striking a girl on a stretcher. Mauro said police are held to a higher standard, but added first responders also have a difficult job.

"I'll defend our city, we're still a great city. We have our challenges and our problems, but we are not, we are not the only city that experiences it, and we should not be framing it as such."