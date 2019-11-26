'Too far gone'; Tropical bird which landed in Neskantaga, 400 km north of Thunder Bay has died

A tropical bird, which was found shivering in the cold in the northern Ontario community of Neskantaga on Nov. 19, has died.

The juvenile purple gallinule, whose natural habitat is the sunny beaches of Florida and Central America not snowy northern Ontario, was spotted by a mechanic in the First Nation, who quickly picked it up and brought it to the band office. People cared for it in the community for several days until it could be flown to Thunder Bay to be seen by certified wildlife custodian Jenn Salo, who owns and operates ThunderBird Wildlife Rescue.

"The odds were stacked against him. And I tried my best, but it was just too little, too late," Salo wrote on Facebook Monday.

Bird was suffering from starvation, pneumonia

She had contacted experts at the Florida Wildlife Center who gave her advice on how to care for the bird, and provided other details, such as the fact the bird should weigh around 200 – 220 grams.

"This bird was at 108 grams, so half its body weight, and so for a bird that small, it's already that skinny, it's that emaciated, and its used to temperatures that are tropical in southern Florida, and then it finds itself in an icebox up here," she told CBC News.

Aside from the starvation, and the stress of changing surroundings so many times, the bird also developed pneumonia.

"By Friday, I could hear a clicking and that is probably a factor of why I couldn't get food into him," she said.

Salo and a veterinarian were able to administer subcutaneous fluids with vitamin B added, but despite her best efforts, she said it was clear by Saturday the bird's health was failing and it died that evening.

'Too much for their little bodies'

"He was too far gone already," Salo said. "It was extremely dehydrated and so weak that it couldn't even hold its wings up."

"The system tries to come back but if so much damage has already been done, and with the pneumonia already there and present, it's just too much for their little bodies."

Salo posted that she will be sending the bird back to Neskantaga for people in the community to honour how they see fit.

She said her best advice when someone finds an injured bird is to keep it warm, give it access to water to stay hydrated but don't feed it. She also recommended the bird be placed in a quiet, dark spot and contact with people kept to an absolute minimum.