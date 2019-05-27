NDP names 2019 federal candidate for Thunder Bay-Superior North

A former deputy grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation is seeking a seat on Parliament Hill.

Anna Betty Achneepineskum was acclaimed as the NDP's federal candidate for the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding this weekend.

In a media release, the NDP said Achneepineskum's priority will be youth in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding.

The party says she'll work to ensure youth have access to mental health and suicide prevention supports. Youth retention is also a focus, as are job creation and improving the lives of seniors.

The NDP is not the first party to name its candidate for the upcoming federal election.

Liberal incumbent Patty Hajdu is seeking re-election, while Frank Pullia is running for the Conservative Party of Canada.

The federal election will be held on Oct. 21, 2019.