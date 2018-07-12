Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigate serious collision

Thunder Bay police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision that left a 29-year-old man with life-threatening injuries on Thursday night.

Police were dispatched to the area of Hilldale and Melbourne roads at about 9:40 p.m. Thursday with reports of a collision.

Responding officers located a white truck with heavy damage on Melbourne Road, just east of Hilldale Road.

The driver, who police said is believed to be the lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately provided.

Members of the police traffic unit are investigating.