Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigate north-side collision that sent three to hospital

Thunder Bay police continue to investigate a motor vehicle collision that sent three people to hospital on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at the corner of Fort William Road and Water Street just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a pickup truck being driven by a 31-year-old woman and an SUV being driven by a 17-year-old female.

Both drivers and a three-year-old child passenger of the pickup were taken to hospital. Police said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigation revealed the pickup was travelling southbound in the centre lane of Water Street when the SUV turned left from Fort William Road.

The driver of the pickup made efforts to avoid the collision, but the two vehicles collided despite that, police said.

Meanwhile, the SUV came to rest in a ditch between Fort William Road and the railway tracks, while the pickup remained in the southbound lane.

The investigation continues.