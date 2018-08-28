City of Thunder Bay offers workshops to help aspiring musicians start their careers

Aspiring musicians and songwriters in Thunder Bay, Ont., will get some help getting their music careers off the ground, thanks to a series of workshops hosted by the city.

Starting Aug. 30, Elise Roller — a professional development coordinator at Manitoba Music — will facilitate workshops that will cover everything from songwriting basics to the business side of music.

"We're talking about all the different parts that really make a music career work," Roller said. "As far as the music career goes, it's not just about the artist."

"There's so many other positions that are surrounding the artist to help make them successful."

She said many musicians aren't necessarily aware of these different positions, nor do they know if they're interested in them until they discover what they are.

As a musician herself, Roller said she's "learned from making [her] own mistakes," and like many other musicians didn't think about the business side of the music.

"[If] you want a manager, or you want an agent or you want a promoter, until you do those things for yourself as an artist, people in those positions aren't really even interested in you because it's all about the business and the business is about making money," Roller said.

With streaming services now readily available for consumers, she said artists are not making money through record sales but rather through royalties.

"That's really difficult because there are so many different royalty collection services that you have to sign up for ... but it's not quite as daunting as it sounds," Roller explained, as long as you figure out how to manage it all.

Roller said the workshop will also teach artists different ways they can make money, book their own tours as well as one-on-one writing sessions.

Registration and a detailed list of the workshops being offered can be found on the Thunder Bay Culture and Events Facebook page.