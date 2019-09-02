Thunder Bay, Ont., police renew appeal for public assistance in year-old homicide investigation
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are renewing their call for public assistance as they continue to investigate a year-old homicide.
David Hugh Sweeney was found dead in his North Algoma Street residence on Aug. 31, 2018
The body of 59-year-old David Hugh Sweeney was found at about 9 p.m. Aug. 31, 2018, in his North Algoma Street residence.
An investigation determined his death was a homicide, police said.
Police said Sweeney's death is still under active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-277-8477 or p3tips.com.