Thunder Bay, Ont., police renew appeal for public assistance in year-old homicide investigation

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are renewing their call for public assistance as they continue to investigate a year-old homicide.

The body of 59-year-old David Hugh Sweeney was found at about 9 p.m. Aug. 31, 2018, in his North Algoma Street residence.

An investigation determined his death was a homicide, police said.

Police said Sweeney's death is still under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-277-8477 or p3tips.com.