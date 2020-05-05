Thunder Bay police charge 14-year-old girl with first-degree murder of Kayliegh Ivall

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service have arrested and charged a teen girl with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 14-year-old Kayliegh Ivall.

Police said in a release on Tuesday, that as a result an ongoing investigation, members of the major crimes unit identified a 14-year-old girl from Thunder Bay as a suspect of the homicide.

The accused was arrested and formally charged in the afternoon hours of Monday, May 4, police said.

The accused appeared in bail court on Tuesday, May 5, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Thursday, May 7. She cannot be identified because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.





The investigation into the sudden death began in the afternoon hours of Monday, April 27 after police were notified of the possible discovery of a body by a passerby in the area of Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard. Ivall was later identified as the victim.



Police later confirmed they were treating the death investigation as a homicide. A post-mortem was completed in Toronto on April 30, 2020.