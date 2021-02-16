Appeal denied for man convicted in murders of Wilfred Pott and Anne Chuchmuch

The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal from the man convicted of killing a Thunder Bay couple in 2015.

Benjamin Marki was sentenced to life in prison for second degree murder in the deaths of Wilfred Pott and Anne Chuchmuch. He was given no chance of parole for 20 years

Lawyers for Marki argued that the judge in the case did not properly instruct the jury at his trial.

The three-judge panel rejected those arguments.

Pott and Chuchmuch were stabbed to death in their Brant Street home two days after Christmas in 2015.

The home was subsequently set on fire.

Friends and family remembered the couple as former addicts who turned their lives around and devoted themselves to helping others.

Marki lived in the home with the couple and called Pott and Chuchmuch "mom" and "dad," according to the court ruling.