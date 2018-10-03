Odds of running for office in Thunder Bay lower than you may think

The number of candidates running for city council and school boards in Thunder Bay, Ont., is certainly high compared to previous elections.

But when you calculate the odds, the number of candidates willing to let their name stand for a run at political office is still rather low.

Rounding the city's population, there are roughly 100,000 people in Thunder Bay. Using that figure, the odds of an individual choosing to appear on the election ballot are 1 in 1,000. You have the same odds of dying in a house fire.

You would have better odds of having identical twins, or catching a fly ball at a major league baseball game.

Even though the overall numbers, per capita, of candidates could be seen as low, Thunder Bay city clerk John Hannam said this election, has the largest amount of interest in years.

"It's certainly a lot larger than we've had in the last couple of elections," said Hannam.

When it comes to at-large candidates, "our average is about 19 or 20, so we're 25 per cent over that. And certainly the mayor's race at ten is more than we've ever seen."

Hannam said there is some additional printing needed for such a large number of candidates, but the workload is not much higher for city staff who will administer the municipal election.

"Everybody still sits on one page, on one ballot, so we don't have enough candidates, or that many candidates that require for us to have a two page ballot, which is always very concerning if that was the case."

The 2018 municipal election will be the first where Thunder Bay uses online voting, along with traditional polling stations.

Election day is October 22.