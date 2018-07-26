The deadline to file nomination papers for the Thunder Bay municipal election is fast approaching and the race for the mayor's seat already has eight names on the ballot, with Larry Hebert once again running for city council.

Hebert is joined by 23 other people vying for the five at-large seats, which include Diane Armstrong, Trevor Giertuga, Stephen Lawrence Margarit, Charmaine McCaw, Peng You, Marty Rajala, Aldo Ruberto, Vicktor Saari, Norm Staal, Jim Stadey, Lawrence Timko, Margaret Wanlin and Frank A. Wazinski.

Former councillor for the Northwood area, Mark Bentz, has also decided to put his name in the at-large race.

In Current River, Andy Wolff and Dick Waddington will try to gain hold of that ward.

Adrienne Kromm and R.M. Zale have put their names forward as trusteee for Lakehead Public Schools.

In the trustee race for the Thunder Bay Catholic board, John Pascuzzo and Tony Pucci added their names to the ballot.

The deadline to file nomination papers is July 27 at 2 p.m.

The municipal election is October 22.

