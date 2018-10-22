Municipal election day in Ontario: What you need to know

Voters across Ontario will head to the polls today to vote in the 2018 municipal election.

In Thunder Bay, voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m. at either a polling station, or by telephone or internet voting.

The city is one of the few municipalities in the northwest to still use a traditional polling station. It is the only community in the northwest to offer online, telephone and a paper ballot option.

Polling stations across the region, where they exist, are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters will need to bring valid ID showing their name and address.

Voters who use an online or telephone system can cast their ballot online until 8 p.m. tonight local time. In most communities, the municipal website has a link to the voting page.

If you have additional questions about voting in Thunder Bay, you can find most answers here.

Clerks in Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay have all said electronic voting has worked well thus far, and are impressed with the number of ballots cast online.

Municipal clerks across the region have told CBC News they expect results to be available within an hour of the polls closing.

CBC News will have full coverage tonight on CBC Radio throughout northwestern Ontario, and at cbc.ca/thunderbay​