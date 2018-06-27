Multiculturalism Day was celebrated for the first time in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon with dozens of people from the community joining in on the festivities at City Hall.

"Our event today really started with a conversation that we had a while ago about welcoming people to Thunder Bay," said Cathy Woodbeck, the executive director at the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association.

"We thought Multiculturalism Day would be the perfect day to ... celebrate culture, celebrate history, celebrate newcomers to Canada, celebrate Indigenous people and just get together and learn from each other and have fun."

Woodbeck said the goal for Wednesday's event, which featured everything from a community barbecue to performances by a Japanese drumming group, was not only to celebrate the various cultures and diverse people in the city, but to also introduce the number of services and resources available for newcomers to Canada and Ontario.

"We wanted to welcome them, we wanted to raise the multiculturalism day flag, and we wanted to have city police, emergency services and fire trucks here for kids to just get a feel for ... who's protecting our city," Woodbeck explained.

Thunder Bay Multicultural Association executive director Cathy Woodbeck said Wednesday's event was an opportunity for newcomers to connect and meet people in the community. (Matt Prokupchuk / CBC)

The outdoor party encouraged newcomers and long-time residents of northwestern Ontario to drop in, have a bite to eat, and meet new people, while enjoying a variety of activities.

Abrar Habbani from Saudi Arabia was one of the participants at the city's celebration.

A Lakehead University kinesiology student, Habbani has been calling Thunder Bay home for the past three years, and despite the cold, harsh winters, she said she enjoys seeing the city covered in white after a snowfall.

"It's not easy to be in a different country and speak a different language .... but it's so nice to know how people in Canada live, their culture and even their food," Habbani said.

"I've tried many kinds of food, which I literally love, and I didn't even know about it before I came here."

She said unlike in big cities, people in Thunder Bay are warm, kind, welcoming and always positive.

"The people here are so nice, [and] they are so kind. Like every time they see you on the street, they say, 'Hi' and 'Good morning.' That doesn't happen in Toronto," Habbani said.

While Wednesday marked the first ever Multiculturalism Day celebrated in Thunder Bay, city officials say they are hoping it will become an annual gathering.